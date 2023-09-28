Father-son duo attacked by four men

New Delhi, September 27
A 45-year-old man and his son were attacked allegedly by four men in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident was reported at Kalyanpuri police station on September 25 at around 10.30 pm, they said.
Victim Shankar Singh told the police that about 15 days ago, he stole his neighbour Ravinder’s mobile phone following which Ravinder along with three others attacked him, a senior police official said.
Singh’s 20-year-old son received injuries when he was trying to save his father from the attackers, the officer said.
Police arrested one of the accused, Ravi, when he was trying to jump from the second floor of a building to evade arrest, the officer said.
“Ravi received injuries after he fell from the building and was admitted to a hospital. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon,” the senior official said.
