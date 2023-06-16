Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

New Delhi, June 16
Felling of trees should be the last resort in a city gasping for breath, the Delhi High Court has said and stayed the clearing of a green patch of land in Vasant Kunj for a construction project.
A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh observed the land has virtually become a bio-diversity park with beautiful trees as well as wildlife and birds.
If any other alternative site is available for the complex, it must be looked at, the judge stated.
“Till the next date of hearing, the respondents are restrained from clearing of land and felling of trees on the plot comprised in Sector A Pockets B&C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi,” said the court in an order passed on June 14.
“In a city gasping for breath, I am of the view that felling of trees should be the last resort. In case, any other alternative site is available, the same must be looked at,” the court said.
The petitioner, a residents’ welfare society in the area, has sought directions to the private builders as well as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to go ahead with construction, as it will entail felling of trees. It has prayed for shifting the project to some other place.
The court issued notice to the respondents on the petition and directed that the matter be listed for hearing next on July 3.
