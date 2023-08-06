FICCI steps up drive against smuggling

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) intensified its campaign against illicit trade by launching the #BeACASCADER campaign today.

As part of the campaign, an auto rally was organised to engage with people and create awareness on the detrimental consequences of illicit trade. The initiative witnessed over 250 auto-rickshaws forming a convoy as they traversed a designated route which commenced from FICCI House at Tansen Marg here today.

Flagging off the auto rally, Neeraj Singh, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum, UP Chapter, said, “Smuggling and counterfeiting not only hinder economic progress, but also jeopardise the future of our youth, cause job losses and pose health risks. To achieve our goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, and eventually the world’s largest economy, we must stand united and raise awareness against this critical issue.”