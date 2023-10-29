Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 28

While the field tests of technologies under Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV) introduced SAMEER project have been successful, the next phase of broader implementation is still underway. Since its initiation in October 2022, four start-up technologies have been tested, achieving an impressive success rate of approximately 80 per cent.

SAMEER, which stands for ‘Solutions for Air-pollution Mitigation through Engagement, Engineering, and Research’, aims to combat the persistent air quality challenges in the city.

DRIIV, an initiative under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, was established based on the recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council. DRIIV collaborates closely with esteemed institutions including IIT Delhi, IIIT and DU to achieve its mission.

SAMEER employs a multifaceted approach, encompassing awareness campaigns, workshops involving stakeholders, round-table discussions and the practical application of 15 advanced pollution control technologies from start-ups.

According to Amrita Dawn, head and technology liaison at DRIIV, the ‘OmniIon’ outdoor air purifier, placed beneath the Anand Vihar flyover, significantly reduced particulate matter (PM) levels, which contain hazardous solid and liquid particles in the air. This success was attributed to its patented ionisation technology, she added.

Moreover, an efficient nozzle-based dust suppression technique was introduced.

Sunil Kumar, the brain behind the road dust suppression technology, emphasised that road dust particles are a significant but often overlooked source of pollution. He highlighted that after cleaning the settled dust, there was an approximate 80 per cent reduction in PM levels, as monitored by the DPCC’s official monitoring unit.

Dawn said, “A report of results along with a validation report has been submitted to the DPCC. Now, we are awaiting an authentication certificate.” Further, she expressed hope that some of these technologies would be adopted by the government for more extensive use, considering their remarkable success rate in reducing PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 80-90 per cent.

#Environment #Pollution