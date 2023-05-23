File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

New Delhi, May 22

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government and the police to submit an action plan to deal with bomb threats issued to schools to ensure safety and security of children, teachers, staff and all other stakeholders.

Against the backdrop of a spate of such threats, Justice Prathiba M Singh said this never used to happen earlier and asked the Delhi Police as to what steps they were taking.

The high court also asked the police to file a status report in respect of bomb threats received by Delhi Public School (DPS), Mathura Road, recently.

It also impleaded the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools as a party to the petition and said the association may also place on record its suggestions.

The HC listed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

It was hearing a plea by a parent of a child studying at DPS, Mathura Road, raising concern over a string of bomb threats to schools due to which parents, students and school staff were traumatised.

Petitioner Arpit Bhargava, a lawyer, said in the plea that he was aggrieved by the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi Government and police in dealing with frequent bomb threat emails received in schools.

The plea said the authorities have failed to avoid recurrence of such threats leading to “extreme trauma, stress, harassment, inconvenience and fear” in the minds of all. — PTI

Parents, students ‘traumatised’