Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

A final-year student of a local medical college and Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.

The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30am on Thursday, they said.

The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS girls hostel.

Police reached the spot and found the student of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, who was doing her internship at the Safdarjung Hospital, hanging by a scarf in a room in the MBBS hostel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The room was locked from inside and it was forcibly opened by her friends.

The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A handwritten suicide note was found in the diary of the deceased, police said.

Two empty packets of an antidepressant medicine were found in the room. The statements of her friends were recorded and no foul play is suspected, they said.

Her family had reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceedings are being carried out, police added.

#MBBS