Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

New Delhi, July 1

In a bid to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the Capital, Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to find solutions to prevent a drain, running through central Delhi, from overflowing during heavy rainfall.

Important route ITO Chowk and the roads around it are among the most important routes of Delhi. We will work to prevent waterlogging here. — Shelly Oberoi, Mayor

She said this while inspecting the Municipal Corporation’s crucial Drain no. 12 at the ITO here, an official statement said. The drain carries water from central Delhi to Yamuna. During the inspection, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Chief Secretary and other senior officials from the MCD, PWD, Urban Development and Flood and Irrigation Control Departments were also present.

On June 28, Delhi received an unexpected rainfall of 228 mm in just 24 hours. Normally, the Capital receives 800 mm rainfall during the entire monsoon, but this time, almost a quarter of the entire monsoon rainfall occurred in just 24 hours, the statement said.

This unexpected rainfall caused Drain no. 12 to overflow, leading to waterlogging around ITO Chowk, it added.

To prevent such a situation from recurring in the future, Atishi and Oberoi, along with senior officials, jointly inspected a large part of the drain from ITO Chowk to its outfall.

During the inspection, the PWD Minister instructed the officials to find short-term solutions to prevent MCD drain number 12 from overflowing during heavy rain.

The senior AAP leader also directed the officials to find a permanent solution to prevent the drain from overflowing so that the waterlogging problem does not arise in the future.

Oberoi said ITO Chowk and the roads around it were among the most important routes of Delhi. “To prevent waterlogging here, we will work together with the departments of the Delhi Government,” she added.

