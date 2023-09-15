FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

A man has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing stray dogs in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at the Rajouri Garden police station based on a complaint by a woman who is an animal activist and a member of the People for Animals (PFA), they added.

The complainant alleged that the accused has been sexually abusing stray dogs for quite some time, the police said.

She added that she reported the matter to police after coming across videos and pictures of the act that were circulated on social media.

“As a member of PFA, I am making this complaint as per the urgency of the matter. I have attached pictures in support of the complaint. I request you to take immediate action against the person by registering a case,” the woman said in her complaint.

The PFA member also told the police that she was concerned as the accused could be capable of committing hideous atrocities against women in future.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been registered against the man, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Earlier in February, the police had booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing a female dog in Inderpuri here.

The matter came to light after a neighbour of the accused, who recorded a video of the incident, lodged a police complaint and a case was registered against the accused.

A similar incident was reported on February 28 from the JJ Colony in Delhi's Indrapuri area where a drug addict man had allegedly raped a stray dog.

In a similar case in February, a labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in a park in Delhi's Hari Nagar.

