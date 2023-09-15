 FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Case registered on the complaint of a woman who is an animal activist and a member of the People for Animals (PFA)

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 15

A man has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing stray dogs in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at the Rajouri Garden police station based on a complaint by a woman who is an animal activist and a member of the People for Animals (PFA), they added.

The complainant alleged that the accused has been sexually abusing stray dogs for quite some time, the police said.

She added that she reported the matter to police after coming across videos and pictures of the act that were circulated on social media.

“As a member of PFA, I am making this complaint as per the urgency of the matter. I have attached pictures in support of the complaint. I request you to take immediate action against the person by registering a case,” the woman said in her complaint.

The PFA member also told the police that she was concerned as the accused could be capable of committing hideous atrocities against women in future.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been registered against the man, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Earlier in February, the police had booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing a female dog in Inderpuri here.

The matter came to light after a neighbour of the accused, who recorded a video of the incident, lodged a police complaint and a case was registered against the accused.

A similar incident was reported on February 28 from the JJ Colony in Delhi's Indrapuri area where a drug addict man had allegedly raped a stray dog.

In a similar case in February, a labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in a park in Delhi's Hari Nagar.  

#Rajouri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

2
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

3
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

4
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

5
Punjab

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

6
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

7
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don't Miss

View All
Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Scores of people turn up at the residences of the slain Army...

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced