FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

ANI

New Delhi, March 5

An FIR was lodged after posters in support of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were found at a girl's school in Delhi. The campaign in favour of the former Education Minister of Delhi was being run at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in the Shastri Park area of Delhi.

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'. The AAP leader was arrested on CBI for his involvement in the Delhi Excise policy case.

It was alleged that the principal provided desks from the school and hung posters in the support of Manish Sisodia.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that there is a well-thought-out conspiracy to remove the guilt of the girl students studying in this SKV. The FIR mentioned that the glorification of Sisodia, arrested by CBI in a Delhi Excise policy case is like making a mockery of the constitution.

SMC coordinator Ghazala and Principal Geeta Rani have been accused of running the campaign and using the school for the purpose.

The complainants demanded police action against the accused with immediate effect and has demanded the removal of the Principal of the school. ()