Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Two fire incidents were reported at Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispecialty Hospital in the eastern part of the city on Friday morning but there was no casualty, officials said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to Makkar Multispecialty Hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar after a fire on the terrace of the facility was reported at 8.10am, they said.

The blaze has been brought under control.

At Safdarjung Hospital, a fire was reported at 8.45am. The stabiliser of an elevator had caught fire on the second floor of the building, the fire department said.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, the officials said.