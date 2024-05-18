Fire at banquet hall in Okhla

PTI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a banquet hall in the Okhla area here on Friday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said. A call regarding fire at the banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station was received at 6.56 pm, they said. “Seven fire tenders were pressed into service,” a DFS official said. pti

Power demand crosses 6,800 MW

New Delhi: The rising temperature in the Capital pushed the power demand to 6,800 MW, highest this summer, discom officials said. The State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, realtime data showed the peak power demand in the city shot up to 6,834 MW around 23.10 pm on Thursday. It was 6,780 MW at 3.26 pm on Thursday. The peak power demand was 6,703 MW around 3.29 pm on Friday, showed SLDC data.