Fire at banquet hall in Okhla

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a banquet hall in the Okhla area here on Friday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said. A call regarding fire at the banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station was received at 6.56 pm, they said. “Seven fire tenders were pressed into service,” a DFS official said. pti
Power demand crosses 6,800 MW
New Delhi: The rising temperature in the Capital pushed the power demand to 6,800 MW, highest this summer, discom officials said. The State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, realtime data showed the peak power demand in the city shot up to 6,834 MW around 23.10 pm on Thursday. It was 6,780 MW at 3.26 pm on Thursday. The peak power demand was 6,703 MW around 3.29 pm on Friday, showed SLDC data.
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology
