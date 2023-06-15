 Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes : The Tribune India

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Two students suffer serious injuries, admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape a fire that broke out in the building housing it.

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Garg told PTI that 10 to 12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes. “There was no major causality. All students have been rescued. All are safe,” he said.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started from an electricity metre board in the five-storey building, officials said.

According to the police, around 250 students of different coaching institutes were attending classes at the building—Bhandari House—at the time of the incident.

“As many as 61 students were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The site was inspected by police officials and a forensic team. Preliminary enquiry suggests that the fire spread in the building from electric metres installed at the ground floor of the building,” a statement from the police said.

A case has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station and further investigation was underway, it said.

In a video shared by the fire department, its personnel could be seen rescuing people, mostly students, through the windows.

The panic-stricken students were seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes as smoke billowed out of the windows.

Ropes on the other side of the building were also used by the students to come out of the premises. Some of them were seen throwing down their bags and helping one another.

A large crowd gathered on the ground floor with many of them recording the incident on their mobile phones.

“The firefighting operation is over. No major injuries have been reported so far,” Garg said later.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said students on the third and fourth floors of the building escaped the fire by climbing down pipes and ropes during which they suffered blisters on their hands.

“No casualties have been reported till now. Two students suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Safdarjung Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable. Around 20 students are being treated at Hindu Rao Hospital and 15 at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for minor injuries,” it said in a statement.

The MCD claimed that a short circuit in the electric metre on the ground floor of the building caused the fire.

A senior doctor at the Hindu Rao Hospital said the students who were brought to the facility were discharged after first aid.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as “very unfortunate”.

“Some students have suffered minor injuries while trying to escape. Rest are safe. There is nothing to panic about. The fire has been brought under control by the fire department. The district administration is also present at the spot,” he said in a tweet.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the fire started from the electric metres of the building and the smoke spread to other floors.

“A coaching centre was operating on an upper floor of the building. Smoke coming out of the building caused panic. Students tried to rush out of the building through the windows and some of them suffered injuries. They were taken to hospitals and the fire has been brought under control,” she said.

Garg, in a tweet, said, “Fire fighting operation is over. The fire started from an electric metre, the blaze was small but there was a lot of smoke. Because of that student got panicked. But once our team reached the spot, all were rescued.”

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in a statement, said the reason for the fire was “currently unknown”.

“According to on-ground team inspection the smoke triggered in the air conditioning unit on the fourth floor and not around the electricity metres. Police have barricaded the area and further investigation was underway,” it said.

Mukherjee Nagar is a coaching hub for government job aspirants.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

3
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

4
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

5
Haryana

Part of flyover gives way near Delhi-Gurugram border, 1 dead

6
Ludhiana

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

8
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

9
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

10
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch; trees, electricity poles uprooted

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Sau...

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Top grapplers had halted their protest till June 15 after be...

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

ED arrests two M3M promoters in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at residence of mastermind

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

Number of social evils take refuge as religious customs: Previous law panel had warned

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates