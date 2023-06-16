Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

New Delhi, June 15

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape fire that broke out in the building housing it.

Students being rescued from a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar. PTI

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. He said 10 to 12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes. “All students have been rescued,” he said.

According to the police, around 250 students of different coaching institutes were attending classes in the building (Bhandari House) at the time of the incident.

“As many as 61 students were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The site was inspected by police officials and a forensic team. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire spread in the building from electric ity meters installed at the ground floor of the building,” a statement from the police said.

A case has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

In a video shared by the fire department, its personnel could be seen rescuing people, mostly students, through the windows. The panic-stricken students were seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes as smoke billowed out of the windows. Ropes on the other side of the building were also used by the students to come out of the premises. Some of them were seen throwing down their bags and helping one another. A large crowd gathered on the ground floor with many of them recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as “very unfortunate”. “There is nothing to panic about. The district administration is also present at the spot,” he tweeted.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the fire started from the electric metres of the building and the smoke spread to other floors. “Smoke coming out of the building caused panic. Students tried to rush out of the building through the windows and some of them suffered injuries. They were taken to hospitals and the fire has been brought under control," she said.

Garg, in a tweet, said, "Fire fighting operation is over. The fire started from an electric metre, the blaze was small but there was a lot of smoke. Because of that student got panicked. But once our team reached the spot, all were rescued."

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in a statement, said the reason for the fire was "currently unknown".— PTI

