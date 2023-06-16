 Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised : The Tribune India

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Students seen climbing down using ropes, jumping off building to escape blaze

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

A woman jumps out of a building in Mukherjee Nagar.



New Delhi, June 15

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape fire that broke out in the building housing it.

Students being rescued from a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar. PTI

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. He said 10 to 12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes. “All students have been rescued,” he said.

According to the police, around 250 students of different coaching institutes were attending classes in the building (Bhandari House) at the time of the incident.

“As many as 61 students were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The site was inspected by police officials and a forensic team. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire spread in the building from electric ity meters installed at the ground floor of the building,” a statement from the police said.

A case has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

In a video shared by the fire department, its personnel could be seen rescuing people, mostly students, through the windows. The panic-stricken students were seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes as smoke billowed out of the windows. Ropes on the other side of the building were also used by the students to come out of the premises. Some of them were seen throwing down their bags and helping one another. A large crowd gathered on the ground floor with many of them recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as “very unfortunate”. “There is nothing to panic about. The district administration is also present at the spot,” he tweeted.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the fire started from the electric metres of the building and the smoke spread to other floors. “Smoke coming out of the building caused panic. Students tried to rush out of the building through the windows and some of them suffered injuries. They were taken to hospitals and the fire has been brought under control," she said.

Garg, in a tweet, said, "Fire fighting operation is over. The fire started from an electric metre, the blaze was small but there was a lot of smoke. Because of that student got panicked. But once our team reached the spot, all were rescued."

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in a statement, said the reason for the fire was "currently unknown".— PTI

All stable

  • According to officials, all students are stable. Around 250 students of different coaching institutes were attending classes when the fire erupted.
  • Preliminary inquiry suggests the fire spread from electricity meters installed on the ground floor of the building.

Nothing to panic: Delhi CM

There is nothing to panic. The district administration is present at the spot. The incident is very unfortunate. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

7
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Man arrested with Rs 37 lakh

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery