Fire at Delhi plastic factory

New Delhi, October 13
A minor fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Udyog Nagar area of west Delhi on Friday morning, fire officials said. No casualty has been reported, they said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, the fire broke out at 6 am at the factory located near Udyog Nagar Metro station. At least 26 fire tenders were pressed into service which took four hours to control the blaze.
“The workers and other employees rushed out of the building on time,” an official said. The police said a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
