Fire at plastic waste godown in west Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

A fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Kamruddin Nagar in west Delhi late on Friday night, officials said. No one is stated to be injured in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire at Ranhaula area was received at about 12.44 am on Saturday.

Around 21 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by around 3 am.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Service said plastic waste and corrugated rolls in an open area caught fire on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, due to which a portion of a shed there partially collapsed. No one was injured in the fire, the DFS officials said.