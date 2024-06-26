Fire at Safdarjung Hospital, none hurt

New Delhi, June 25

A fire broke out in the old emergency building of Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg reported that the fire originated in a storeroom located at gate number six of the old emergency building.

A fire official said, “Eleven fire tenders, including fire bowsers, were rushed to the spot later. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after breaking a window of the hospital.”

The Safdarjung Hospital issued a statement affirming the functionality of their fire safety system. “The hospital fire safety system was functional and got activated to contain the fire. Window panes were broken for easy escape of smoke,” it said.

The hospital further detailed that all patients and staff were swiftly evacuated from affected areas.

The medical superintendent personally supervised the process. The firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties and only minimal damage to property.