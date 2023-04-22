Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

New Delhi, April 22
A fire broke out on Saturday morning at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in central Delhi, officials said.
According to a fire official, the department received information regarding the fire around 8.30 am.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.
