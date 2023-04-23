Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

New Delhi, April 22
A fire broke out on Saturday morning at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in central Delhi, an official said.
According to a fire official, the department received information regarding the fire around 8.30 am.
The fire started on the second floor of the building in the office of the Delhi Government’s Forest and Wildlife Department, they said, adding that no injury was reported.
A forest official said, “There was not much loss of records. e-Office almost nullified our loss.”
