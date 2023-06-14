Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

A massive fire broke out at a biofuel factory in Sector 112 on Tuesday morning. Four fire engines were pressed into service, and the fire was controlled after three hours of effort. A senior fire officer said the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

According to the Fire Department, the fire call was received at 05.11 am from Balaji Biofuel. Fire officer Lalit Kumar said no casualty was reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a car parked outside a house in South City 1. Fire officer Lalit Kumar said the car owner had parked the car outside his house an hour before it caught fire. By the time the fire brigade team reached the spot, the front part of the car was gutted.