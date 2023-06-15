Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

A fire broke out at coaching centre in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday.

As the fire spread, the students were rescued using a rope.

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said, “A few students received injuries as they tried to get out of the building. No person is trapped inside. The fire broke out in the electricity meter. There was panic due to the rising smoke.”

The Delhi fire department said all people had been rescued from the building and the firefighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries were reported, it said.