 Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar : The Tribune India

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

As the fire spread, the students rescued using a rope

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Students being rescued.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

A fire broke out at coaching centre in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday.

As the fire spread, the students were rescued using a rope.

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said, “A few students received injuries as they tried to get out of the building. No person is trapped inside. The fire broke out in the electricity meter. There was panic due to the rising smoke.”

The Delhi fire department said all people had been rescued from the building and the firefighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries were reported, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

2
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

3
Himachal

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

4
Nation

IAS, IPS officers suspended for assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

5
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

7
Nation

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

8
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

9
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint to be cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Gujarat braces for cyclone 'Biparjoy'; landfall today evening; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; over 94,000 people in 8 coastal districts shifted to shelters

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...

Indian-origin teen ‘brutally stabbed’ in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram’s Sohna

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

The eight-member team headed by mining officer Anil Atwal is...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

ED arrests two M3M promoters in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind ~8.5-cr heist

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest