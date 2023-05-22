Fire breaks out at Delhi cinema hall

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the projector room of a cinema hall in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Sunday afternoon, fire service officials said. No injuries were reported. “The fire had broken out in a machine and air-conditioner installed inside the projector room attached to auditorium 3 of the hall,” he said.
