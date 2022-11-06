Fire breaks out at footwear unit in Delhi

New Delhi, November 5
A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday morning.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, as many as 20 fire tenders had reached the spot to control the fire. “The fire broke out at the plastic slippers and shoes manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area. 20 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported so far,” the Delhi Fire Service said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Last week, three people died and 18 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area.
