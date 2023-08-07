Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, August 7
A major fire was reported on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials said the second floor had been completely evacuated.
Visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing out of the windows. No casualties were reported in the incident, hospital sources said, adding the fire had been brought under control.
The officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Sources said the fire was in the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room were evacuated safely.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
Likely to open discussion on no-confidence motion on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament
Neitizens take no time in expressing their views over Rahul’...
Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP
As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul...
Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered
This comes as Section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after commu...
Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on Punjab and Haryana High Court orders
The High Court restrains the Haryana government from carryin...