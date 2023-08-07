Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

A major fire was reported on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the second floor had been completely evacuated.

Visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing out of the windows. No casualties were reported in the incident, hospital sources said, adding the fire had been brought under control.

The officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Sources said the fire was in the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room were evacuated safely.

