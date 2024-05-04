Fire breaks out in forest near Rajghat

- A fire broke out in a forest area near Rajghat here on Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. The fire spread due to strong winds, they said.
- “We received two calls regarding a fire in a forest area close to Rajghat. The first call was received at 10.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Another call was received at 2.30 pm and three more fire tenders were sent to the spot,” a DFS official said.
