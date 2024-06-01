Fire breaks out in gas pipeline

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Mehrauli after a leak in an IGL gas pipeline. The police said the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at 1.40 am. The fire broke out outside a house in Paryavaran Complex in Saket. After getting information, two fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the flames. “The reason for the fire appears to be a technical issue in the gas pipeline. No casualties were reported,” said an official. TNS

Baby clinic Fire: toll rises to 7

New Delhi: The death toll in the devastating fire at an East Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven after a 50-day-old infant succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment on Friday morning, the police said. The tragic incident on May 25 at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six newborns and left five other babies injured.

