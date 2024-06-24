Fire claims three lives

ANI

Ghaziabad, June 23

Three persons died and four were injured after a fire broke out at an under-construction building, following a leakage in a gas cylinder in the Defence Colony of the Thana Tila Mod area in Ghaziabad district, the police said on Sunday.

Shalimar Garden Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddharth Gautam said, “We received information from locals that a fire broke out at an under-construction house in the Defence Colony of Thana Tila Mod area.”

“Acting on the same, we informed the fire service and a police team reached the spot and extinguished the fire at the house, rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital for treatment. Three individuals died during treatment while the other four are still undergoing treatment,” he said.

The official further said that investigation revealed that a fire broke out due to leakage of gas while they were cooking in a room in the under-construction house. “All the aspects due to which the accident could have happened are being investigated and further legal action is being taken,” said the official.