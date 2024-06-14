Fire in Chandni Chowk, 30 fire tenders douse flames

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

A major fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk on Thursday, according to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS). No injuries have been reported so far.

DFS chief Atul Garg stated, “A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandni Chowk.”

Initially, 14 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, but the severity of the blaze necessitated additional resources. “Later, 16 more tenders were pressed into service,” Garg added. A building at the back of the market collapsed due to the fire and the pressure from the water used in firefighting efforts.

