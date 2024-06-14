Fire in Chandni Chowk, 30 fire tenders douse flames

New Delhi, June 13
A major fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk on Thursday, according to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS). No injuries have been reported so far.
DFS chief Atul Garg stated, “A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandni Chowk.”
Initially, 14 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, but the severity of the blaze necessitated additional resources. “Later, 16 more tenders were pressed into service,” Garg added. A building at the back of the market collapsed due to the fire and the pressure from the water used in firefighting efforts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...