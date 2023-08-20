Fire in cloth warehouse

New Delhi, August 19
Fire broke out at a garment warehouse in South Delhi on Saturday morning. The warehouse is located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am. No one was injured. The clothes got burnt. The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace.
