Fire in IGL pipeline

Noida: Fire broke out in Greater Noida on Thursday after leakage of gas from an IGL pipeline allegedly due to an unauthorised excavation at an open site, officials said. The fire was doused, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey said. No one was hurt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post