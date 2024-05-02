Fire in slum area leaves at least 100 families homeless

New Delhi, May 1
A massive fire broke out in a slum in the Shahbad dairy area on Wednesday, leaving at least 100 families homeless, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services.
“We received a call regarding the fire at 1.45 pm. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot and we also informed the police about the incident,” one of the officials said.
No casualties have been reported so far, while the process of controlling the fire is still underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Although the officials said many of the LPG cylinders kept inside the shanties also caught fire, leading to a massive blast-like situation. They added that dense black smoke billowing due to the fire could be seen from far away.
A resident said he had been staying here with his family for over five years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...