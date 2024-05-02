Fire in slum area leaves at least 100 families homeless

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

A massive fire broke out in a slum in the Shahbad dairy area on Wednesday, leaving at least 100 families homeless, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services.

“We received a call regarding the fire at 1.45 pm. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot and we also informed the police about the incident,” one of the officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, while the process of controlling the fire is still underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Although the officials said many of the LPG cylinders kept inside the shanties also caught fire, leading to a massive blast-like situation. They added that dense black smoke billowing due to the fire could be seen from far away.

A resident said he had been staying here with his family for over five years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.