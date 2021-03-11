Fire reported in Supreme Court complex; put out immediately

New Delhi, June 7
A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a UCO Bank branch in the Supreme Court complex but no casualty was reported, sources said.
At least six fire tenders immediately reached the spot and put out the fire by 10 am, sources said.
Some AC units and files caught fire in the incident, they said, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...