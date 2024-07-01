Five nabbed for robbery at Babarpur eatery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Five persons who had allegedly robbed a restaurant in North East Delhi at gunpoint have been arrested, police officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sunny (27), Rinku (39), alias Cholan, Sachin, Shivam, alias Nitesh, and Himanshu. On June 11, the police received a call regarding an armed robbery at Nazeer Restaurant in Babarpur here.

Two persons allegedly stole

Rs 65,000 and three phones at gunpoint. With the help of technical surveillance, the police arrested Sunny (27) and Rinku, within 10 days of the incident. “Sunny and Rinku confessed to committing the robbery and implicated a third accomplice, Shivam. Based on their information, the police recovered two stolen phones, a motorcycle used in the crime, and clothes worn by the suspects during the robbery,” said an official.

Through the interrogation of Sunny and Rinku, the police were able to identify another associate, Sachin (23), who was arrested on June 22 and found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

A trap was laid, and Shivam was arrested along with another associate, Himanshu (24). The arrests led to the seizure of two loaded country-made pistols and stolen motorcycles, another official said. The investigation into the activities of the gang’s kingpin is ongoing. The police are currently searching for the notorious leader believed to be in possession of the stolen cash from the Nazeer Restaurant robbery,” said the official.

