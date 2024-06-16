Five shops gutted in Vasant Vihar market

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

Five shops were gutted in a fire at a market in South West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area early Saturday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 5 am. “Ten fire tenders were pressed into service,” a DFS official stated. The fire was brought under control within an hour.

The fire started on the ground floor of a building in Vasant Vihar’s C Block Market and spread to the mezzanine and first floors. Officials suspect that a short circuit was the cause of the fire.

