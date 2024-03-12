Flag marches held after CAA notification

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Delhi Police staged a flag march and beefed up security in the Northeast district and Shaheen Bagh after the Union Government notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

‘Dirty politics’ Instead of addressing pressing issues like inflation and unemployment, the government has prioritised the CAA. When our youth lack employment, who will provide jobs to those coming from neighbouring states? — Arvind Kejriwal, CM Protests at Jamia New Delhi: Protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus hours after the Centre notified the CAA, leading to heavy police deployment at the university. A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police. The National Students’ Union of India also opposed the Act. pti

The Delhi Police beefed up security in Northeast Delhi to prevent any untoward incident as the area had witnessed riots after the bills were introduced in Parliament. The police also conducted a flag march in the area.

The rules under the Act aim to confer Indian citizenship on persecuted non-Muslim migrants — including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Joy Tirkey, DCP, Northeast District, said, “What happened in 2020 was unfortunate and this district suffered a lot during the riots. Through our Aman Committee, we conducted 29 meetings between the communities to maintain peace in the area.”

“The flag march will continue and a list of criminals was prepared and they were tagged to trace their activity. Social media platforms are also being monitored,” he added.

The DCP assured the public that the police would always be there for them and urged them not to fall prey to forwarded messages on social media.

