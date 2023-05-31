Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her flatmate early Tuesday morning for abusing her father who had died three months ago, the police said.

Sapna, the accused, worked as a waitress or a decorator for parties. She is divorced and has a daughter, they said.

The incident took place in Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, the police said. During interrogation, Sapna broke down and confessed to the crime, police said..