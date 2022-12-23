Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

New Delhi, December 22
Delhi Police quizzed the officials of e-commerce firm Flipkart for allegedly selling acid on its platform despite a ban on the substance by the Supreme Court.
Police on December 15 issued a notice to Flipkart after the prime accused in Dwarka acid attack case claimed he bought the substance from the e-commerce website. As per the police, the officials were questioned on Wednesday and they are not satisfied with the firm’s reply. The company had responded to the notice, saying that the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm.
Police said whether they will be questioned again will be decided later.
