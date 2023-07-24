Flood alert in Noida, over 200 evacuated

Noida, July 23
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased, officials said on Sunday. Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday, they said.
The river is flowing below the danger mark of 205m in the district, bordering Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior officer.
“Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care,” Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.
“The Hindon is currently flowing at 200m, below the danger mark of 205m,” said Kumar.
