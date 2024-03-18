Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

New Delhi, March 17

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has set up flying squads and control rooms across the city’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies to check incidents of voter intimidation.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the poll office in Delhi said that district election functionaries or returning officers would enforce the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit.

According to the notice, flying squads have been formed to register cases against both the ‘giver’ and ‘taker’ of bribes and for taking action against those trying to threaten and intimidate voters.

“All citizens are requested to refrain from any illegal activities and in case anybody offers any bribe or is having knowledge about case of bribe or threat/intimidation of electors, he/she should inform the officials on the toll free number,” it said.

The poll body has also urged the public to inform returning officers of their respective constituencies about incidents of violation of the code of conduct, including defacement of any public property, any property in public view, distribution of cash, liquor, gifts or offering/attempting to offer bribe by candidates/political parties.

The Delhi poll body has further set up a ‘single window system’ in the offices of all seven returning officers in the city for receiving applications and issuing permissions and decisions to political parties and candidates for public meetings, rallies, processions, loudspeakers and use of vehicles for election campaigning as well as use of non-commercial, remote, uncontrolled airports, helipads during the election period.

Political parties or candidates seeking permission have to apply online through the ‘Suvidha Candidate’ mobile app or ‘ENCORE’ portal on the website of the Election Commission at least 48 hours before an event, along with the details of the expenditure plan. They can also apply to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Permission) at the single window in the office of the returning officer concerned.

Additionally, a political party or candidate can apply through an application to seek permission for events, rallies or processions, scheduled to be organised within seven days of making the application. — PTI

Inform MCC violations

Flying squads have been formed to register cases against both the ‘giver’ and ‘taker’ of bribes and for taking action against those trying to threaten and intimidate voters

The poll body has also urged the public to inform returning officers of their respective constituencies about incidents of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

Has set up a ‘single window system’ in the offices of all seven returning officers for issuing permissions to political parties for public meetings, rallies, etc

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha