Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with 40 mentor teachers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, who had recently returned from visits to various innovative schools in Palampur and Bengaluru.

She urged the teachers to understand the learning needs of the children in MCD schools who are mostly primary-grade students and design innovative teaching-learning environments for them accordingly.

The teachers were divided in two groups. One group visited the ‘Aavishkar Centre’ in Palampur and the other visited schools in Bengaluru, including Anveshana, Mallya Aditi International School and BeMe.

The teachers were sent with the objective to observe, explore and learn innovative pedagogical approaches practised by educators in mathematics, science and also to learn freedom in the classroom, and other skill-based methods and teachings at the primary level.

Atishi said, “To ensure high-quality education for every child, it is essential for teachers to gain exposure to global educational trends. While teachers in Delhi schools have made significant professional progress in the past eight years, it is now the turn of the MCD teachers.”

Mentor teachers who went on exposure visits said that the activities they observed in these schools would help them establish a special bond with their students. They also said that they learned how to make learning engaging by adopting unique approaches, etc.

