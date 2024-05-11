Focusing on cohesive efforts to secure 7 LS seats: INDIA bloc

New Delhi, May 10
Demonstrating solidarity and strategic coordination, the Krishna Nagar District Congress Committee organised a meeting to support Kanhaiya Kumar, INDIA bloc candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
Subhash Chopra, chairman of the Election Management Committee and Co-ordination Committee, underscored the cohesive efforts between the Congress and AAP workers to ensure victory for INDIA bloc candidates across all seven LS segments in Delhi.
The meeting, chaired by district president Gurcharan Singh Raju, brought together prominent leaders including former DPCC president Anil Kumar, Delhi Minister Atishi, and Communications Department chairman Anil Bhardwaj.
Highlighting the significance of the joint campaign, Anil Kumar said, “This election is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution. The Congress and AAP workers are completely proactive at the grassroots level to ensure victory for all INDIA candidates.”
Atishi reiterated the commitment of the INDIA bloc to mobilise voters. Bhardwaj said, “The Congress workers are working tirelessly for securing victory for Congress candidates as well as other alliance partners. The BJP has been rattled by our unity and complete understanding.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...