Follow safety protocol at construction sites

DESPITE the need for strict adherence to safety protocols during repair or construction work at public spots, some safety lapses have allegedly emerged at one of the Metro rail station sites in Faridabad city. Debris from the repair or construction site poses a risk of injury or harm to commuters, as traffic continues to move underneath the work area. The authorities are urged to address this matter, as it concerns public safety and there is a need to eliminate any risk to commuters. Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Improper water distribution

Delhi’S Water Minister Atishi on Saturday said the water production at water treatment plants had dropped to 932 million gallons per day (MGD). Water production at this rate should not create a water crisis, provided the distribution is uniform throughout the state. Delhi’s population is 33 million, which gives a water allowance of approximately 28 gallons (or 126 litres) per person per day. A water allowance of 126 litres per capita per day is satisfactory during the summer. This figure indicates that the water crisis is not due to a lack of raw water inflow but rather due to improper distribution, leakage, pilferage and other associated problems. Atishi frequently blames Haryana for releasing insufficient raw water at Munak head, but does not specify the shortage in terms of cusecs. RN Malik, Gurugram

