Football legend Bhutia joins war against new-age tobacco devices

New Delhi, April 2
Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has pledged his support to Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of mothers against the promotion of new-age tobacco devices among children and youth. Bhutia’s endorsement is seen as a significant boost to the cause, according to the organisation.
The group comprises concerned mothers united in their mission to address the proliferation of e-cigarettes, vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems and heat-not-burn products among youth. The group expressed anticipation that Bhutia’s participation would bolster the effectiveness of their campaign, drawing attention to the escalating issue of tobacco device consumption among the nation’s youth.
The collaboration between Bhutia and Mothers Against Vaping seeks to raise awareness, garner support and foster collective efforts to safeguard the well-being of the youth from the hazards associated with these devices.
Bhutia said, “I have been working with children to nurture future football talents, and it is disheartening to see them fall prey to these harmful habits.” He expressed concern over the impact of new-age tobacco devices on the health and lives of children and youngsters, emphasising the importance of creating environments conducive to nurturing dreams and aspirations.
He commended the efforts of the group in raising awareness. He pledged his wholehearted support to the organisation, emphasising the need to secure the wellbeing and future of the youth.
The group highlighted the rising addiction among children to new-age tobacco devices, attributing it to the aggressive efforts of big tobacco companies to establish a new market and cultivate future consumers.
