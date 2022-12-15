For garbage-free Delhi, House panel to visit cleanest cities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Committee on Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon be visiting the country's cleanest cities and chart out a plan for the MCD to make Delhi garbage-free.

The committee on MCD chaired by MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj will undertake on-ground studies in several cities from next Monday and meet with local officials to understand garbage management.

Bhardwaj said, “The aim is to learn the best practices cleanest cities across the country and the world, and to implement them in Delhi to improve sanitation. From next Monday, committee members and MCD officials will go on field visits to study solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models of various cities. Subsequently, a report will be prepared to enlist best practices that can be adopted by the MCD.”

A key meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday. The meeting decided that the committee members would undertake an on-ground study, as part of which they will visit other cities that have been successful in running their local civic bodies.