For transparency, AIIMS to set up e-library

New Delhi, December 10

To increase transparency and streamline procurement process, the AIIMS administration here has decided set up a digital library on which all supply and work orders will be made public from April 1 next year.

The Procurement Digital Library (PDL), a repository of all the supply and work orders, will ensure transparency and reduce the burden of RTI's related to procurement at the institute, according to an office memorandum issued on December 9. “The data on this PDL shall also be helpful to other government institutions for benchmarking their engineering and stores procurement against AllMS procurement trends, prices and specifications,” the OM issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

All supply and work orders shall be mandatorily uploaded on the PDL as soon as the order is issued to the vendors, it said. The reference to last purchase price and consumption pattern for similar items available on the stores digital library shall be placed on record in the e-file while seeking financial concurrence and approval of the competent authority, it said.

According to the OM, information in the library will be analyzed on a quarterly basis by the internal audit team of the finance division along with user representatives to ensure continuous vigilance.