Forensic laboratory gets annexe building

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 9

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today inaugurated the state-of-the-art annexe building of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini.

The new facility, featuring cutting-edge equipment, is poised to streamline processes of sample analysis and fortify the criminal justice system.

Saxena underscored the role of the advanced laboratory in elevating conviction rates, facilitating prompt justice for victims and diminishing case pendency.

The foundation stone for the building was laid on

January 2, 2020. Despite grappling with severe constraints during the Covid pandemic, the construction of the six-floor infrastructure covering approximately 1 lakh square metres was successfully concluded within a remarkable timeframe.

Envisioning it as a centre of excellence adhering to international standards, Saxena highlighted the potential of new facilities to draw scientists and professionals to FSL.

The L-G said he anticipates the institute, established in 1995, evolving into a focal point for forensic science training for international scientists. Saxena emphasised its contribution in combating organised crime, drug trafficking and terror-related activities.

