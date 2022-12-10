 Forensic tests will identify whether bones collected were of Shraddha Walkar : The Tribune India

So far, investigators not certain if bones, blood samples collected from Aftab Poonawala's Delhi residence belong to Walkar

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in police custody.



New Delhi, December 10

Delhi police said that the Central Forensics Science Laboratory may soon hand over the results of the forensic findings in the Shraddha Walkar case.

Senior officers believe that the findings will be crucial to the investigation.

So far, the investigators have not been able to ascertain if the fragments of bones and blood samples collected from Aftab Poonawala's Chhattarpur residence in south Delhi belong to Walkar.

Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession of killing Walkar, his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose of it, was arrested last month and is lodged in Tihar jail. On Friday, he was produced before a court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days.

"The forensics reports will be out soon. It will help us ascertain if it was Walkar whose bones we have collected or someone else. The DNA extracted from bones and blood samples need to be matched with Walker's father's and brother's samples. Reports on murder weapons are also awaited and we will soon have a breakthrough," said an investigator privy to the probe.

Police are also gathering evidence based on the findings of psycho-analysis tests, lie-detector and narco-analysis tests that were conducted on Poonawala.

"Based on his disclosures we are corroborating scientific evidence with a statement he gave to us. It will be instrumental to the case as his statement alone might not be admissible in court. Multiple teams are in process of collecting evidence that will eventually help us in filing a watertight chargesheet to take this case to conviction," the officer added.

More details are awaited.  

