Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

New Delhi, June 16

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Nitin Tyagi, joined the BJP on Sunday, bringing with him hundreds of supporters. The formal induction took place in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and East Delhi MP and Minister of State for Transport Harsh Malhotra.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tyagi stated, “Anna Hazare’s movement was for the welfare of society, but Arvind Kejriwal’s current movement is for personal gain.” He criticised the AAP’s leadership, particularly targeting Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, for stifling freedom of speech within the party. “Nowadays, speaking the truth within the party is also considered an anti-party activity,” Tyagi remarked.

Sachdeva welcomed Tyagi and his supporters, emphasising the global recognition of India’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today, the entire world acknowledges India’s military, economic, and cultural prowess, and its architect is our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sachdeva said. He also condemned the opposition parties, accusing them of protecting corruption and plunder.

“The opposition in the country consists of those who are working together to hide their corruption and protect their plunder,” he added.

Malhotra assured the new members that they would find a sense of belonging within the BJP. “The BJP has always aimed to serve the country and society,” Malhotra said. He criticised the AAP for its internal discontent and alleged corruption, noting, “AAP engages in politics of corruption and plunder, and is losing its own people continuously. It is heading towards political decline.”

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, BJP’s Delhi media head, highlighted the growing strength of the BJP family. “It is the magic of PM Modi that the BJP family is expanding, even after the elections,” Kapoor said.

