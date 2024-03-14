Former Congress, AAP MLAs join BJP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 13

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party’s South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, extended a warm welcome to the new entrants.

Former Congress MLA Balram Tanwar, ex-AAP MLA Narayan Datt Sharma, former councillor Ramesh Ambawat, and Jagdish Yadav, Chairman, Delhi Government’s OBC Commission joined the BJP.

Talking about BJP’s commitment to meritocracy, Anurag Thakur said, “Responsibilities are assigned on the basis of merit, not on caste or religion.” He underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in safeguarding the persecuted individuals based on their faith, asserting that the law upholds India’s ethos of inclusivity and compassion.

Echoing Thakur’s sentiments, Virendra Sachdeva expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The people of Delhi have decided to entrust the responsibility of all seven Lok Sabha seats to the BJP,” Sachdeva said.

On the occasion, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Leaders of AAP are involved in corruption, and that is why AAP workers are getting disillusioned with them and joining the BJP, influenced by the policies of the Modi government.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha