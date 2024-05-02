Former Congress MLAs resign over AAP alliance

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 1

Former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the Congress, expressing their discontent over the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This move follows Arvinder Singh Lovely’s recent resignation as the chief of the Delhi unit of the Congress, citing similar objections.

In separate letters addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Basoya and Singh, who served as AICC observers for West Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively, voiced their concerns. Basoya emphasised that the alliance with AAP has brought disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers, highlighting AAP’s alleged involvement in various scams and corruption charges.

He said, “By allying with AAP despite the aforementioned stance, it appears that the Congress is attempting to give a clean chit to the AAP and appreciate the deceitful propaganda of AAP’s development. I can no longer be a part of any such attempt.”

Singh echoed similar sentiments, criticising the decision to ally with AAP and questioning the party’s choice of candidates. He expressed disappointment over the high command’s decision to give tickets to “outsiders” who have no association with the party’s ideology. Singh stated, “The North West Delhi candidate is practically an AAP candidate on the Congress ticket. The same is true with the North East Delhi candidate. In reality, the present position is that the Congress is only fighting the election on one seat in Delhi.”

Both individuals served as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Delhi during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Basoya represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency, while Singh served as the MLA for Vishwas Nagar.

Both Basoya and Singh highlighted the discontent among Congress workers in Delhi, emphasising their opposition to the alliance and the selection of candidates. They accused the high command of disregarding their opinions and the views of other Delhi Congress leaders. Singh also criticised the selection of candidates Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, describing them as “total strangers” to the Delhi Congress and its policies.

Just a week earlier, another former Congress MLA, Raj Kumar Chauhan, had also stepped down from the party. He had raised concerns regarding the nomination of Udit Raj as a candidate.

