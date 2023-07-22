 Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain undergoes spinal surgery : The Tribune India

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain undergoes spinal surgery

Jain is currently on interim bail for his medical treatment

Satyendar Jain. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 22

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently on interim bail in a money laundering case, underwent a spinal surgery at a private hospital in the city and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for his speedy recovery on Saturday.

Jain was recommended a critical spinal surgery by three major hospitals. He underwent the surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Friday evening, sources said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Pray to God that Satyendar Jain returns home after getting well soon. He worked for the health of crores of people as a minister of the Delhi government. God’s blessings and prayers of crores of people are with him. He will return to the service of the people after getting well.”

Jain is currently on interim bail for his medical treatment. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital earlier in May due to a rapidly deteriorating spinal condition, resulting from a fall in Tihar Jail.

Sources claimed Jain has become “extremely frail and weak” and finds it difficult to even walk without support.

“Suffering from severe muscular loss, Jain had also lost 35 kg while in prison...he sleeps at night with the assistance of a BiPAP machine which continuously pushes air into his lungs,” one of the sources claimed.

“In view of the spinal surgery – the doctors have opined that he would need a few months to rehabilitate and recover. He has been advised to take extreme care and complete bed rest during this period,” the source claimed.

He is not allowed to bend and rotate his body. He requires assistance for performing daily chores and ablutions, they claimed further.

